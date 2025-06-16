New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Air India has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members in the crash of Flight AI 171, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the families and loved ones of those affected, an official statement said.

On Thursday, the Air India flight was en route to London from Ahmedabad when it crashed shortly after taking off from the airport and rammed into a doctors' hostel of BJ Medical College in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Air India confirmed that it has successfully established contact with the next of kin of all passengers and crew. Over 400 family members have already arrived in Ahmedabad and are being supported by dedicated teams on the ground.

"Air India remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI171. Our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the accident," the statement said.

"We have established contact with the next of kin/relatives of all passengers and crew members, expressing our condolences and helping them with the next steps. Over 400 family members have reached Ahmedabad and are being assisted by our teams on the ground," it added.

"Every affected family in Ahmedabad has been assigned at least one caregiver by Air India. Air India is working closely with other Tata group companies to provide every possible assistance to the families and loved ones of those deceased, which remains our number one priority," said the statement.

"The solemn process of handing over the mortal remains and their personal effects to the next of kin is ongoing. Air India is working closely with the authorities and will be assisting in the movement out of Gujarat and repatriation initiatives, where appropriate," read the statement further.

"We extend our profound gratitude to the Central and State Governments for their unwavering and exceptional support in every possible way. We also express our heartfelt appreciation to the faculty, staff, students, and associates of Civil Hospital and Rajasthan Hospital in Ahmedabad for their tireless efforts and compassion, and colleagues from other Tata Group companies for their relentless commitment to providing resources and support, ensuring our teams have everything needed to care for those affected," it mentioned.

"Air India remains fully cooperative with the ongoing investigation led by the authorities and will continue to provide updates as verified information becomes available. Friends and Relatives Assistance Centres remain operational at Ahmedabad and Mumbai airports to support families seeking information. For assistance, please contact our dedicated passenger hotline at 1800 5691 444 (within India) or +91 80627 79200 (for international callers)," it added.

There were 242 people on board the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Of the passengers, 241 died in the crash. The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. (ANI)

