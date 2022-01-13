New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Amid the soaring COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the number of containment zones have gone up from less than 1,000 to nearly 24,000 within the past fortnight, officials said on Thursday.

There were 800 containment zones in the national capital on December 30, 2020. According to the latest official figures, the number rose to 23,997 by mid-January.

Also Read | Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derail Update: Death Toll Rises to 6, Over 67 Injured.

South Delhi topped the list of 11 districts in the city with 8,383 containment zones. The districts with higher number of containment zones included West Delhi at 4,109, Central Delhi at 3,493, and New Delhi at 2,354.

The lowest number of containment zones were in East Delhi at 151, North East Delhi at 279, North West at 547 and South West Delhi at 851.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: EC Changing Rules to Register New Party at BJP’s Behest, Claims AAP; Poll Panel Terms Charge Factually Incorrect.

A residential area or an apartment is contained usually if three coronavirus-infected people live there. However, district authorities have discretionary powers to declare a residential area a containment zone if even one person is found infected.

Most of the containment zones in Delhi are micron ones with less than three patients. Currently, an infected person with mild symptoms or without any symptom has to undergo seven days' home isolation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)