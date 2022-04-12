New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against authorities for allegedly allowing the construction of permanent structures like kiosks on the pavements in Karol Bagh here.

The plea said this would cause hindrance in pedestrian movement which is in utter violation of the high court's March 2018 order by which it had directed the municipal corporations to ensure that no permanent or semi-permanent structure causing hindrance to pedestrian movement, exist on any pavement.

The contempt petition is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

The petition by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni urged the court to punish the contemnors or authorities for allegedly raising the construction of permanent structures in the shape of tehbazari kiosks on the pavements at Ajmal Khan Park at Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh which would cause hindrance to the free flow of pedestrian movement in utter violation of the March 13, 2018 order.

It said in pursuance of a tender, the authorities had on November 26, 2021, issued instructions for shifting the covered tehbaaris (vendors) from Bhagwati Marg around Bank Street Parking to the wall of Ajmal Khan at Ajmal Khan Road, that is, the respondents/contemnors had directed to construct the booths/ kiosks over the pavement.

Sahni said he had issued a legal notice to the authorities on January 20, 2022, calling them to withdraw the November 2021 order by which they had directed the tehbazari kiosk allottees to construct their kiosks near Ajmal Khan Park.

The plea said after the receipt of the legal notice, the authorities had put on hold the construction of kiosks for some time, however, they have now permitted construction on the pavements adjoining the park at Ajmal Khan Park here in violation of the earlier order.

The illegal construction over pavements has been carried out at the behest of respondents/ Contemnors themselves.

The high court, in its March 2018 order, had said “at the moment most of the pavements appear to be completely encroached. An appropriate enforcement action to ensure that minimum pedestrian use is available at any given point of time and at all times shall also be ensured. Likewise, monitoring is directed on a day-to-day basis.”

It had said that appropriate and proper publicity in respect to the measures to be taken shall be given by the Delhi Police as well as the concerned MCDs and this decision applies to all corporations -- South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and New Delhi Municipal Council.

“All agencies – including, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, shall ensure that no permanent or semi-permanent structures, which cause hindrance to the free flow of pedestrian movement, exist on any pavement. Necessary action in this regard shall be taken and the progress in this regard shall be reported to the court by way of separate affidavits,” it had said.PTI SKV

