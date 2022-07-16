Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has its own history of love, brotherhood and togetherness but enemies are targeting its culture by using different evil tactics, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.

He said the police force has to continue its work to further strengthen and consolidate peace in the union territory.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Gets Life Term for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl for 5 Years in Bundi.

Singh on Saturday visited Police Training School, Manigam in Ganderbal district where he inaugurated a ‘Drill Nursery', a helipad and addressed a trainees' ‘darbar'.

The DGP also reviewed the arrangements at Amarnath Yatra base camps Manigam and Shadipora.

Also Read | Bihar: 2 Children Injured & 4 Fell Unconcious After Bomb Blast at Govt School in Gaya.

J-K has its own history of love, brotherhood and togetherness, he said, adding the enemies are targeting its culture by using different evil tactics.

“We have to continue our work with the people to further strengthen and consolidate peace in Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said.

He impressed upon the trainees to fully devote themselves to training, work shoulder to shoulder with each other, develop a team spirit and prepare for future challenges.

He said the trainees must carry forward the spirit, positivity and activism inculcated in them during the training for the benefit of society.

The DGP said the trainees should follow the curriculum with dedication as they would be shouldering the responsibilities with fellow policemen working already on the ground to maintain peace and tranquility and a secure environment in J-K.

Later, Singh took stock of security arrangements at Manigam and Shadipora transit camps.

He also took stock of arrangements for yatris and interacted with pilgrims and service providers (tent walas and langar walas). Officers briefed the DGP regarding the arrangements and security of the base camps, an official statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)