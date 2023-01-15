Srinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt Gen A D S Aujla on Sunday laid a wreath at the Chinar War Memorial here, on the occasion of the 75th Army Day.

Lt Gen Aujla, in his address, exhorted all ranks of the Chinar Corps to take inspiration from the devotion, resoluteness and sacrifices of the bravehearts and be prepared for all future challenges.

He asked the soldiers to continue working towards peace and stability in Kashmir.

The GoC conveyed his good wishes for continued success to all ranks, veterans, defence civilian employees and families of the Chinar Corps.

He also complimented the awardees for their outstanding service to the nation.

The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year, in recognition of Field Marshal K M Cariappa's (then a Lieutenant General) taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on this day in 1949.

