New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) It was a cool Monday morning in Delhi as minimum temperature settled at 18.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category with an index value of 224 at 9 am, showed the real time data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Overcast skies and a maximum temperature of around 39 degrees Celsius is forecast by the MeT Department.

