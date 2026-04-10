A 37-year-old woman was left paralysed after a water slide accident at the Jai Malhar Agri-Tourism Centre in Pune district, prompting a police probe into alleged safety lapses at the facility. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Morachi Chincholi village in Shirur tehsil, with authorities booking the park’s owner and manager for negligence.

The victim, Ashwini Sandeep Napte, a resident of Karandi village, had visited the park with her family for a day outing on Tuesday, April 7. The destination, known for combining rural tourism with recreational activities, has gained popularity through word-of-mouth and social media, especially during the summer season. Pune: Pregnant Woman Dies After Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital Allegedly Denies Admission Over Insufficient Money.

Accident During Water Slide Ride

According to police and eyewitness accounts, Napte was using a water slide when the incident occurred. She reportedly descended at speed and crashed into the shallow pool at the bottom of the slide. Initial findings suggest that the water level at the landing point may have been below the required safety standard, leading to a severe impact. Napte lost consciousness immediately after the collision, causing panic among visitors at the park.

Family members have alleged serious lapses in emergency preparedness at the facility. They claim there was no ambulance on-site, no trained medical staff, and no immediate first aid support available. Relatives said they had to arrange a private ambulance to transport her to a nearby hospital, adding that delays in receiving medical care may have worsened her condition. Pune: 40-Year-Old Woman Electrocuted to Death After Stepping on Live Wire in Kondhwa’s Waterlogged Road, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Severe Spinal Injuries Confirmed

Doctors treating Napte confirmed that she sustained multiple spinal injuries. Four vertebrae were fractured in the impact, resulting in paralysis below the waist. Medical experts note that such injuries are typically associated with high-impact trauma, particularly when safety measures, such as maintaining adequate water depth, are not followed. They also emphasised the importance of rapid medical intervention in such cases.

Police Case Registered, Investigation Underway

Following a complaint filed by a family member, a case has been registered at Shirur police station under Pune Rural Police against the park’s owner and manager. Police sub-inspector Govind Khating, who is leading the probe, said investigators are examining whether the facility complied with safety norms, including water depth standards, warning signage, and deployment of trained personnel. Authorities are also verifying the park’s permissions and safety certifications.

Senior officials confirmed that witness statements are being recorded and a technical inspection of the slide and pool area will be conducted as part of the investigation.

Spread over 25 acres, the Jai Malhar Agri-Tourism Centre, established in 2014, offers a mix of farm-based activities and water park facilities. Located in Morachi Chincholi, the site has become a well-known rural tourism destination due to its accessibility from Pune city.

However, the incident has raised concerns about safety standards at such facilities, particularly during peak summer months when visitor numbers increase.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).