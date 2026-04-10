As Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its dominant run at the box office, new insights have emerged regarding the work ethic of one of its lead stars, Akshaye Khanna. While Khanna has long carried an industry reputation for being "difficult" or overly reserved, his co-star Danish Pandor, who plays Uzair Baloch, is now challenging those myths. In a recent interview, Pandor described a colleague who is not antisocial, but rather deeply committed to a level of focus that is increasingly rare in modern filmmaking. Aditya Dhar Thanks Sandeep Reddy Vanga; ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Director Praises ‘Spirit’ Filmmaker for Defending Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Against Propaganda Labels (View Post)

Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Role Goes Viral

Khanna’s portrayal of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar has sparked a viral resurgence for the veteran actor, particularly his "hook-step" from the track Fa9la. Despite this success, rumours of a frosty personality have persisted for years. Pandor, however, insists that Khanna’s silence is a professional tool rather than a personal slight. “He treats you very nicely. He’s very receptive as a person. It’s true that he doesn’t speak much but if you ask him anything, he’s very responsive,” Pandor clarified. He further addressed the misunderstanding of Khanna's on-set demeanour, “It’s not like he says, ‘Oh, I don’t want to speak to you.’ He’s an amazing human being. But yes, there’s a zone that he lives in when he’s on a film set. He always concentrated on his character. When the camera rolls, he becomes that character completely.”

Akshaye Khanna Avoids Phones on Set

Perhaps the most striking revelation from Pandor was Khanna’s total detachment from digital distractions. In an era where most actors remain connected to social media between takes, Khanna reportedly maintains a strict no-phone boundary. “He doesn’t even sit with his phone on a set. He sits in a tight corner, not speaking to anyone unless spoken to," Pandor shared. "He sits quietly, keeps to himself and thinks about his performance.”

Akshaye Khanna Moves to Alibaug After ‘Dhurandhar’

The insights into Khanna’s grounded nature come at a time when the actor has faced professional headlines for more controversial reasons. Reports recently surfaced regarding his exit from Drishyam 3. Producer Kumar Mangat reportedly labelled the actor "toxic" following a disagreement over a 21-crore remuneration demand and the return of an advance payment. Despite the industry "chatter," Pandor suggests that Khanna handles the noise by retreating into his personal life rather than engaging in public spats. Following the success of Dhurandhar, Khanna reportedly moved to his Alibaug bungalow to seek solitude. “Isn’t that the best thing one can do? Things like this keeps him grounded. The moment you feel that you’re getting overwhelmed, you should just start taking it easy,” Pandor noted. Vishal Bhardwaj Trolled: Director Faces Backlash for Liking Reel Comparing Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Fans to Nazis (View Post)

Akshaye Khanna Stays Grounded

While Khanna avoids active participation in the digital space, Pandor reveals that the actor is far from oblivious. According to his co-star, Khanna is aware of social media trends and news but chooses not to let them dictate his life or career choices. “He keeps himself grounded and moves on [to other projects] easily. But he knows everything that goes around on social media. Having said that, I don’t think he’s one of those people who would actively go to social media to see what’s being written or talked about him,” Pandor concluded. In a landscape defined by visibility, Khanna’s "craft-first" approach continues to make him one of the most enigmatic yet respected figures in Indian cinema.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).