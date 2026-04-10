Mumbai, April 10: Stocks of several companies will be in focus today, April 10, as soon as the stock market opens for business. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Friday's trading session. As they prepare for buying and selling of shares, we bring you a list of stocks that are expected to be in focus today. Some of the notable stocks include Wipro and TCS.

So, which stocks will be in focus today, April 10? According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of Wipro, TCS, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and Eicher Motors are likely to be in the spotlight during Friday's trading session. Wondering why the above stocks are among the list of shares to watch out for today? Scroll below to know more. Why Stock Market Is Down Today, April 9, 2026.

Wipro Limited (NSE: WIPRO)

Wipro Ltd, India's fourth-largest IT services provider, has informed stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on April 16 to consider a proposal for an equity share buyback. The board's decision on the buyback will be communicated on April 16 and will coincide with the release of the company's financial results for the quarter and full year ending March 31.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (NSE: TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services exporter, kicked off the corporate earnings season on a strong note, reporting a stable financial performance for the fourth quarter ending March 31. The firm’s results showed a net profit of INR 13,718 crore, revenue at INR 70,698 crore, and EBIT at INR 17,870 crore. TCS has also announced a dividend payout of INR 31 per share for its shareholders.

Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL)

Bharti Airtel has been fined a total of INR 8.34 lakh by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for subscriber verification lapses. The penalties, split into INR 6.32 lakh and INR 2.02 lakh, were imposed following alleged violations of licensing conditions and non-compliance with mandatory user verification norms.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (NSE: HDFCLIFE)

HDFC Life Insurance has announced that its board will meet on April 16 to evaluate a proposal for raising funds. The capital hike is expected to be executed through a preferential issue of equity shares, pending board approval. Stock Market Holidays in April 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

Eicher Motors Limited (NSE: EICHERMOT)

Marking its 125th anniversary, Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield has entered the electric vehicle market with the launch of the Flying Flea C6. This inaugural electric motorcycle debuts under the company’s new urban mobility sub-brand, Flying Flea.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).