The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sparked significant debate in Gujarat's local political circles by nominating social media influencer and youth leader Ankita Parmar for the high-profile Por seat in the Vadodara District Panchayat. Parmar, who serves as the Vice President of the BJP Gujarat Youth Wing (Yuva Morcha), was officially named as the candidate on April 9. The move has been met with immediate internal resistance, as veteran contenders accuse the party leadership of prioritising "social media celebrity" status over long-standing grassroots service.

A Rapid Political Ascent for Ankita Parmar

Ankita Parmar’s rise within the BJP has been notably swift. Originally a gym trainer with a massive following on Instagram, she transitioned into active politics during the 2021 local elections when she won a seat in the Vadodara Tehsil Panchayat. By September 2023, she was appointed Chairperson of the Tehsil Panchayat. Govind Parmar Dies: Gujarat BJP MLA Passes Away at 82 While Undergoing Treatment at Hospital, Party Leaders Mourn His Death.

Her trajectory continued upward in February 2026, when she was elevated to the state-level organisation as Vice President of the BJP Gujarat Youth Wing. While many expected her to remain in an organisational role, her selection for the Por seat confirms the party's intent to leverage her popularity in electoral contests. Parmar currently works closely with Vadodara MP Dr Hemang Joshi, who also heads the state’s Yuva Morcha.

Who Is Ankita Parmar?

Ankita Parmar is a prominent social media influencer and public figure in Gujarat, widely recognised for her extensive presence on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Known to many as the "Queen of Reels," she has one million followers on Instagram. Beyond her digital fame, Parmar has already established a political footprint; she previously served as the President of the Vadodara Taluka Panchayat. Her dual identity as a "Reel Star" and a "Real Star" in local administration has made her a unique asset for the BJP in the Vadodara region.

Allegations of Injustice and Financial Misconduct

The nomination has triggered a public rift within the local unit. Nayana Parmar, a prominent party worker and a strong contender for the Por seat, has openly rebelled against the decision. Following the announcement, she alleged that the ticket allocation was a result of "injustice" toward dedicated ground-level workers. In a serious escalation, Nayana Parmar levelled allegations of financial impropriety against Rasik Prajapati, the former Vadodara District BJP President and current State Vice President. She hinted at monetary transactions influencing the selection process. As of Friday, Rasik Prajapati has not issued a formal statement regarding these accusations.

'Reel Life vs Reality', Says Nayana Parmar

Criticising the party’s focus on digital influence, Nayana Parmar remarked that the high command failed to distinguish between a "reel life" persona and the realities of local governance. She argued that popularity on social media does not necessarily translate to effective leadership for the rural electorate. Despite her criticism of the local leadership, Nayana Parmar maintained that her ideological loyalty remains with the BJP. However, she has officially announced her intention to contest the Por seat as an independent candidate, setting the stage for a triangular contest that could split the party's traditional vote bank. Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2025: Thank People for Blessing BJP With Their Support in Local Body Polls, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Strategic Shift in Candidate Selection

The decision to field Ankita Parmar reflects a broader trend within the BJP to integrate digital influencers into its electoral strategy. By selecting a candidate with high visibility among younger voters, the party appears to be testing a new model of outreach. However, the resulting friction in Vadodara highlights the challenge of balancing modern digital appeal with the expectations of the party’s traditional, career-oriented cadre.

The Por Panchayat election is now expected to be one of the most closely watched contests in the district, serving as a litmus test for the influence of social media in local Gujarat politics.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).