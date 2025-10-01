Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the State government is coordinating with the authorities in Tamil Nadu to bring back the mortal remains of the nine migrant workers who reportedly succumbed to death after falling down at a construction site at Minjur, Thiruvallur district on Tuesday.

In a post shared on X, Assam CM said, "9 migrant workers from Assam have reportedly succumbed to death after falling down at a construction site at Minjur, Thiruvallur district, today while carrying out construction works for extension of North Chennai Thermal Power Station"

"4 of the victims are from Karbi Anglong District and 5 from Hojai District. We are coordinating with authorities in Tamil Nadu to bring back their mortal remains at the earliest," Sarma added in her post.

CM Sarma indentified the victims as: Munna Kemprai, Sorbojit Thausen, Phaibit Fanglu, Bidayum Porbosa, Paban Sorong, Prayanto Sorong, Suman Kharikap, Dimaraj Thousen, Dipak Raijung.

"My deepest condolences to their families and well wishers," he said. Earlier, a major accident took place at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu, where a steel arch collapsed, leading to the deaths of nine workers.

According to Dr J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), these workers were from Assam and the surrounding areas.

"There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and nine people died. These people were from Assam and the surrounding areas. One person is injured. BHEL officials are present at the spot," Radhakrishnan told reporters.

According to police officials, the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities are conducting a further probe into the matter (ANI)

