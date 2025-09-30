Bengaluru, September 30: In a shocking incident, a man slit his wife's throat and stabbed her 45 times over suspicion of being friendly with male colleagues at her workplace. The gruesome act took place in their rented house on Ullal Main Road, Bengaluru, on Sunday, September 28. The husband, Dharmaseelan Ramesh, later ended his own life by hanging himself beside her. The deceased, Manju P, a 27-year-old nurse from Tamil Nadu, was found in a pool of blood. Authorities say the attack appeared premeditated, with multiple injuries inflicted across her body.

According to a Times of India report, Manju and Dharmaseelan had married in September 2022 and did not have children. After spending a year together in Tamil Nadu, Dharmaseelan went to work in Dubai, while Manju moved to Bengaluru to live with her parents and continue her nursing career. Dharmaseelan returned to India a month ago, and Manju stayed at his house in Tamil Nadu for two weeks before returning to Bengaluru. She had been living in a rented apartment on the third floor of a multi-storey building for the past one-and-a-half years, along with her father, Periyaswamy. Bengaluru Shocker: Shop Owner and Staff Drag, Kick, and Slap Woman in Broad Daylight for Allegedly Stealing Sarees Near KR Market; Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Periyaswamy, who works as a mason, and his nephew returned to the house around 8:30 PM on Sunday after Dharmaseelan informed him he would stay with Manju in Bengaluru. Finding no response at the door, they used a spare key provided by the building owner to enter the apartment around 9:30 PM. Inside, they discovered Manju’s body in a pool of blood and Dharmaseelan hanging next to her. Police suspect the crime occurred earlier in the afternoon, and the injuries indicate a brutal and deliberate attack. Bengaluru Shocker: TCS Engineer Dies After Snake Hiding in Crocs Bites His Numb Leg.

The senior police officer told Times of India that Dharmaseelan had slit Manju’s throat and stabbed her repeatedly over suspicion of her being friendly with male colleagues. Investigators noted that some injuries may have been inflicted even after her death. Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

