India News | Cop and Cow Smuggler Injured in Encounter in UP's Rampur, 2 Others Arrested

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): A policeman and one cow smuggler were allegedly injured in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Friday, the police official said.

As per the police, the encounter took place after receiving a tip-off that three cow smugglers were in the vicinity under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station.

"Three criminals on an SUV fired at the police when we tried to stop them. One of the three cow smugglers was shot in the leg and the other two were arrested after their car hit a tree," Superintendent of Police Shagun Gautam told the reporters.

Gautam also said, "The police have identified the smuggler as Sherzma, one who was injured and two of his associates were Nouman and Parvez."

Police recovered an animal in the car of the criminals. They also recovered a pistol and two indigenous revolvers and kiosks along with four different number plates from the SUV.

"During the encounter, a policeman was injured in firing by criminals," Gautam added. The injured criminal and the policeman are reportedly hospitalised.

An investigation into the matter is underway, police added. (ANI)

