Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717

News Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 08:08 PM IST
Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717
Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 12: Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India due to coronavirus outbreak, also became the first to breach the 1 lakh-mark. The total number of cases in the state surpassed 1,00,000 on Friday, with yet another single-day spike of over 3,000 new cases. The cumulative death toll in Maharashtra also soared to 3,717. Live Tracker: Map The Spread fo COVID-19 in All States of India.

In the past 24 hours, the state recorded a total of 3,493 infections. The corresponding period also saw the death toll surging by 127, said the latest update issued by the state government.

"The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra crosses 1 lakh, stands at 1,01,141 after 3,493 positive cases were reported today. Total death toll stands at 3,717 out of which 127 were reported today," said a statement issued by the State Health Department.

Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases

Across India, the number of infections surged by 10,965 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 2.97 lakh. The death toll in India stands at 8,498. Maharashtra accounts for over one-third of total cases and deaths in India.

Although the number of cases are on rise in Maharashtra, the infection rate has plummeted as compared to the onset of May. The state is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases at around 4 per cent, which is slightly lower than the national average.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

