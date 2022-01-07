Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old policeman has been arrested on the alleged charges of sexually harassing a woman, in central Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Public Holidays Not Part of Fundamental Rights, Time to Reduce Their Numbers: Bombay High Court.

Based on a complaint lodged by a woman with the Bhoiwada police, constable Akshay Chougule, a resident of BDD Chawl, was placed under arrest on Wednesday, the official said.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Mandatory for Entry in Public Places.

A case has been registered against Chougule under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he said.

The accused policeman, who was attached with the Local Arms division, had been booked in some cases earlier as well, the official said, adding that the Chougule is now in judicial custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)