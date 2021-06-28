Firozabad (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) A policeman was on Monday arrested and later suspended for allegedly raping his friend's wife in Khairgarh area here, police said.

Manoj Kumar, posted in emergency helpline 112 service, allegedly took the woman to a secluded place on Sunday with the help of her husband and raped her, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the woman, an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)