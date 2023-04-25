New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died while in court to attend case proceedings at the high court on Tuesday, said police.

The ASI, identified as Buta Ram and posted at Badli police station, went to attend proceedings in connection with a case registered at the Bhalswa Dairy police station in 2017.

According to eyewitnesses, the ASI, all of a sudden, fell unconscious. He was rushed to the nearby Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment but he succumbed on arrival, police added.

Ram was undergoing a promotional course at Wazirabad Training Centre.

His body is to be taken to Jaisalmer for cremation at his native place, police said, adding that proper arrangements were being made for his funeral.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

