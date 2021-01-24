Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Maharashtra's coronavirus infection count on Sunday increased by 2,752 cases to reach 20,09,106, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed 45 lives during the day, the death toll reached 50,785, it said in a statement.

A total of 1,743 patients were discharged on Sunday following recovery. This took the overall recovery count of the state to 19,12,264.

As many as 1,42,07,595 people have been tested till now, the department said.

There are 44,831 active cases in the state, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)