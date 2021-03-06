Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) Three more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Saturday as 323 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection count to 2,72,215.

So far, 3,056 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a Health Department bulletin.

One fatality each was reported from Faridabad, Hisar and Karnal districts, the bulletin said.

Karnal, Gurgaon and Kurukshetra reported 58, 48 and 42 infections, respectively.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,898. The recovery rate stood at 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)