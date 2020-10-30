Amravati, Oct 30 (PTI) Amravati district in Maharashtra reported 48 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its caseload to 16,248 on Friday, the authorities said.

With the recovery of 118 persons during the day, the count of such patients in the district rose to 15,199. This took Amravati's recovery rate to 93.54 per cent, the district civil surgeon office said in its report.

A 60-year-old woman from Nagpur died at a hospital here, which pushed the death toll in the district to 364, a report said.

There are 685 active cases in Amravati at present, it said.

