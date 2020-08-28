Burdwan(WB), Aug 27 (PTI) A policeman posted in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district died at a hospital, following which he was found to be positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

He was posted as a constable at the Burdwan police station, they said.

Also Read | Sidharth Nath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

He was having fever for the past few days and before that he also had pneumonia, officials said.

Three days back the constable, who was in his early 50s, took leave and went to his native place in Mohammadbazar in Birbhum district. As his health condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the Suri hospital, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Imposes Lockdown From 7PM to 5AM to Contain Spread of COVID-19.

He died there on Wednesday night, they added.

His COVID-19 test report came in as positive on Thursday, triggering panic among the other policemen here.

The police barrack has been sanitised and all personnel has been asked to go for COVID-19 test, officials said.

Action has been initiated against a policeman who was in charge of allotting duties for the delay in approving his leave, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)