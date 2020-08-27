Chandigarh, August 27: Lockdown has been imposed in Punjab from 7 pm to 5 am on all days to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Government of Punjab said on Thursday.

"To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Government of Punjab has imposed a lockdown in the state from 7 pm to 5 am on all days. The timing of the opening of liquor vends has been fixed up to 6.30 PM in all the Municipal Cities of the State," the Punjab government tweeted. Also Read | Karnataka Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,386 COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches to 3.09 Lakh.

Government of Punjab's Tweet

To contain spread of #coronavirus, Government of Punjab has imposed #lockdown in State from 7.00 PM to 5.00 AM on all days. The timing of opening of liquor vends has been fixed upto 6.30 PM in all the Municipal Cities of the State.....(1) — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) August 27, 2020

It further said that the excise department had fined 43 vends in the state for not following the designated timelines.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are a total of 14,640 active cases in Punjab. Also Read | NEET, JEE 2020: Lack of Transport Facilities, Fear of Contracting COVID-19 Among Worries of Exams Aspirants.

So far, 30,231 recoveries and 1,219 deaths have been reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)