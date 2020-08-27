Lucknow, August 27: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus. The Minister said on Twitter that he had initial symptoms for the virus following which he got himself tested. Also Read | Karnataka Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,386 COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches to 3.09 Lakh.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and with the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at home. I request that all of you, who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please get yourself checked," Singh said in a roughly translated tweeted. Also Read | NEET, JEE 2020: Lack of Transport Facilities, Fear of Contracting COVID-19 Among Worries of Exams Aspirants.

Sidharth Nath Singh's Tweet

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है और डॉक्टर्स की सलाह से मैंने खुद को होम आइसोलेट कर लिया है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं अपनी जाँच करवा लें। — Sidharth Nath Singh (@SidharthNSingh) August 27, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary tested positive for coronavirus.

