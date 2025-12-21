Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Reacting to the cough syrup case, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that several questions have now arisen regarding the Samajwadi Party, alleging that the party is facing deep frustration ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Maurya claimed that the Samajwadi Party's political ambitions have suffered a major setback and alleged that its leadership has lost public confidence. "Many questions now surround the Samajwadi Party. In 2027, they plan to return to Saifai, as they are completely frustrated," he said.

Also Read | Railway Ticket Price Hike: Indian Railways Fares To Go Up From December 26, To Yield INR 600 Crore Extra Revenue.

Targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the Deputy CM alleged that all his political dreams have been shattered. He further accused the party of being associated with criminal elements, saying that only goons and mafias remain with the Samajwadi Party.

The remarks come amid political sparring between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party over the ongoing cough syrup case.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Students Aboard Brahmaputra Cruise Vessel 'Charaideo' During 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Programme in Assam.

Raebareli police have arrested a man for his involvement in the illegal trafficking of codeine-based cough syrup. Acting on a complaint from the Drug Inspector, officials caught Priyanshu Gautam and sent him to judicial custody on Thursday.

Earlier, in a similar case, Divakar Singh, who owned Ajay Pharma, was also arrested for supplying the cough syrup.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Samajwadi Party MLA Mukesh Verma protested over the codeine cough syrup issue in Uttar Pradesh. He said that higher-ups are involved in this case and questioned who is responsible for the lives of children. The MLA expressed concern over the codeine cough syrups being sold in the market.

"Every limit is crossed now; they are selling poison under the guise of cough syrup. Many high-profile and wealthy individuals are involved in this nexus," he said. The MLA also asked whether those involved in the case would have their homes bulldozed.

The SP MLA Brajesh Yadav also protested against the cough syrup case by cycling to the Assembly. He noted that the case is drawing widespread concern, and the BJP's distribution of toxic syrup is also being discussed.

"In our state and across the country, it is being discussed that the BJP distributed toxic cough syrup, which killed the children of the poor," he said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also shared details about the case while addressing the media on Friday. He said that under the leadership of the Uttar Pradesh Police and Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), action was initiated under the NDPS Act. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)