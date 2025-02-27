New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): In a successful covert operation, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a wing of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police, apprehended Parvez Ahmad Khan in Delhi, a key figure linked to terror funding and connections with militants from proscribed terrorist organisations.

The CIK said, "Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), in a covert operation, arrested a terrorist, Parvez Ahmad Khan, from Delhi, for his involvement in terror funding and links with terrorists of a proscribed terrorist organization(s) operating from across the LoC."

Also Read | Idli-Sambar, Vada Pav Sale on Beach Shacks Behind Decline in International Tourists in Goa, Claims BJP MLA Michael Lobo (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, security has been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district following a suspected terrorist attack on an army vehicle in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri on Wednesday.

According to a police official, unknown persons fired approximately five rounds at the army vehicle in Phall village around 12:45 pm, after which the army initiated a search operation in the area.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Ayush Sector, Emphasizes Need for Strategic Interventions To Harness Its Full Potential.

Special checkpoints, locally known as 'nakas,' have been established along the Jammu-Rajouri National Highway to enhance security. These measures aim to monitor and control movement, ensuring the safety of civilians and security personnel.

Earlier, in a significant success against anti-national elements, security forces busted a militant hideout in the Simbli Shajroo area of Mahore in Reasi district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a well-coordinated search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of four magazines, 268 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, four Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), and four packets of detonators.

The successful operation is a major setback to terrorist activities in the region and highlights the unwavering commitment of security forces to ensuring peace and security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)