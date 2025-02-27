New Delhi, February 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Ayush sector, underscoring its vital role in holistic well-being and healthcare, preserving traditional knowledge, and contributing to the nation's wellness ecosystem. Since the creation of the Ministry of Ayush in 2014, the Prime Minister has envisioned a clear roadmap for its growth, recognizing its vast potential, an official release said.

In a comprehensive review of the sector's progress, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for strategic interventions to harness its full potential. The review focused on streamlining initiatives, optimizing resources, and charting a visionary path to elevate Ayush's global presence. PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Today, the World Trusts India’s Governance Which Is Constantly Reforming’.

During the review, the Prime Minister emphasized the sector's significant contributions, including its role in promoting preventive healthcare, boosting rural economies through medicinal plant cultivation, and enhancing India's global standing as a leader in traditional medicine. He highlighted the sector's resilience and growth, noting its increasing acceptance worldwide and its potential to drive sustainable development and employment generation.

Prime Minister reiterated that the government is committed to strengthening the Ayush sector through policy support, research, and innovation. He also emphasised the need to promote holistic and integrated health and standard protocols on Yoga, Naturopathy and Pharmacy sectors. 'Right Time To Invest in Madhya Pradesh', Says PM Narendra Modi at Global Investors Summit 2025 (Watch Video).

Prime Minister emphasized that transparency must remain the bedrock of all operations within the Government across sectors. He directed all stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of integrity, ensuring that their work is guided solely by the rule of law and for the public good.

The Ayush sector has rapidly evolved into a driving force in India's healthcare landscape, achieving significant milestones in education, research, public health, international collaboration, trade, digitalization, and global expansion, the release said. Through the efforts of the government, the sector has witnessed several key achievements, about which the Prime Minister was briefed during the meeting.

The release said that Ayush sector demonstrated exponential economic growth, with the manufacturing market size surging from USD 2.85 billion in 2014 to USD 23 billion in 2023. It said India has established itself as a global leader in evidence-based traditional medicine, with the Ayush Research Portal now hosting over 43,000 studies. Research publications in the last 10 years exceed the publications of the previous 60 years.

Ayush Visa is boosting medical tourism, attracting international patients seeking holistic healthcare solutions. "The Ayush sector has witnessed significant breakthroughs through collaborations with premier institutions at national and international levels. The strengthening of infrastructure and a renewed focus on the integration of artificial intelligence under Ayush Grid. Digital technologies will be leveraged for promotion of Yoga. Got platform will host more holistic Y-Break Yoga like content," the release said.

It said establishing the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is a landmark achievement, reinforcing India's leadership in traditional medicine. The release said the National Ayush Mission has been pivotal in expanding the sector's infrastructure and accessibility.

More than 24.52 crore people participated in 2024, International Day of Yoga (IDY) which has now become a global phenomenon. The release said that the 10th Year of International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be a significant ilestone with more participation of people across the globe. The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav.

