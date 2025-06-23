Malappuram (Kerala), Jun 23 (PTI) Counting of votes began on Monday in the high-stakes Nilambur byelection in northern Kerala, where the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF faces a tough fight against the opposition UDF, led by the Congress party.

Initial trends indicated UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath taking a marginal lead as the counting process began at 8 am sharp at the Chungathara Marthoma Higher Secondary School, after election officials opened the strong room storing the voting machines.

Postal ballots were taken up first, followed by the counting of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.10 am.

With 263 polling booths and 19 rounds of counting scheduled, the day is expected to be long and tense for party workers and candidates. Local television channels showed scenes of anxious supporters waiting outside the counting centre, which is under tight security.

The Nilambur seat fell vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA P V Anvar, triggering a fierce political battle in the forest-fringe constituency.

The byelection has drawn widespread attention and is seen as a mid-term test for the LDF government, now in its fourth year in office. For the Congress-led UDF, a win here would provide a much-needed boost ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

