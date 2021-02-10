Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said the country needs Ghulam Nabi Azad's political sagacity and commitment, as he retires from the Rajya Sabha.

The 87-year-old JDS supremo thanked the senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for his friendship and camaraderie over the years.

"The country needs his political sagacity and commitment, and am sure he will be blessed with many more years of service to the nation", Deve Gowda said in a tweet.

Azad's term in Rajya Sabha, where he was Leader of the Opposition, is coming to an end next week.

