Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) Three people were injured on Friday after a big boulder following a landslide hit their house in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The incident was reported in Dooner area of Baffliaz on DKG road at around 5.50 am, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Get Death Penalty for Abduction, Rape and Attempt To Kill Minor in Pratapgarh.

The 48 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and the police along with locals immediately launched a rescue operation, they said.

Mohammad Latifah (40), his wife Naseem Akhtar (35) and a girl were injured in the incident.

Also Read | UP Honour Killing: Man Hacks 16-Year-Old Sister to Death in Gonda; Arrested.

The injured were shifted to the sub district hospital in Surankote, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)