Jammu, Mar 18 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested a couple and recovered heroin and cash from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

The couple, identified as Junaid Qayoom and his wife Shafia Tabussum, were arrested based on specific information that they were selling drugs in bus stands and luring the youth into drug addiction, they said.

Police recovered heroin and Rs 45,460 in cash from their possession, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, they said.

