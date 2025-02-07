Palghar, Feb 7 (PTI) A couple was crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle on a highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday after their two-wheeler skidded due to loose gravel lying on the road, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 am on the service road near Sativali flyover on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, an official of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police said.

The victims, Chandrakant Sutar (32) and wife Laxmi (29), were going on their two-wheeler when it occurred.

"The couple, who resided in Dehere village in Jawhar taluka of the district, lost control over their vehicle due to the loose gravel laid on the road. Just as their two-wheeler skidded, a speeding vehicle passed by and crushed the couple to death. Both of them died on the spot," he said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

An FIR was registered against the driver of an unidentified vehicle under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

