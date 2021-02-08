Latur, Feb 8 (PTI) A couple and their son were killed and daughter and driver seriously injured after their car rammed into a sugarcane-laden tractor trolley near Dalaj village in Latur's Indapur tehsil, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 10pm on Sunday and the deceased have been identified as Arun Mane (45), his wife Geeta (36), son Mukund (12), while the injured are daughter Sakshi (18) and car driver Mahadev Netake (56), an official said.

The family was returning in their SUV from Pune when the accident took place, added the Indapur police station official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)