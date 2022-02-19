Nagpur, Feb 19 (PTI) A couple and their 5-year-old son were killed while their 8-year-old kin sustained grievous injuries after their car rammed into a truck in Nagpur on Saturday, police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Singer Promises Maid Rs 4 Crore For One Kidney, Dupes Her of Rs 8 Lakh.

The accident took place near Bazargaon on Nagpur-Amravati Highway, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, an official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 1,635 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; 4,394 Recoveries.

"Roshan Ramaji Tagde (28), his wife Anchal (23) and son Ram, residents of Kalamna area of Nagpur, died and Anchal's niece Joya Akash Meshram (8) sustained grievous injuries after their car rammed into a truck from behind," he said.

"The truck took a sudden turn, and Tagde was unable to control his car, which got completely mangled on impact," he said.

Truck driver Madhukar Thawre (45), a resident of Pardi here, has been arrested under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, the Kondhali police station official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)