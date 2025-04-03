New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI) : The Rouse Avenue court declined to take Cognizance of the defamation Complaint filed by former MP Sandeep Dikshit on Thursday.

He had filed a Complaint against Former CM Atishi Marlena and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal declined to take cognizance of the defamation complaint.

No case of Defamation is made out, the court said while pronouncing the order. The court said the detailed order would be uploaded.

The court has passed the order after hearing pre-summoning submissions by the parties to the Complaint.

Dikshit alleged that the accused organized a press conference on 26.12.2024 in New Delhi, at which defamatory allegations were made against the complainant and INC, the political party that he represents.

He contested the Delhi State assembly election against former CM Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Constituency.

On January 16, 2025, the court issued a notice on the complaint to then-CM Atishi Marlena and AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

The notices were issued to give the proposed accused to be heard before taking cognizance of the Complaint.

It was alleged that the accused falsely alleged that the complainant has not just accepted "crores of rupees" from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but INC, and he has even colluded with the BJP with the objective of defeating the AAP.

The Complaint had stated that the accused did not substantiate their allegations with any material evidence.

It was also stated that Atishi Marlena, in the presence and with the concurrence of MP Sanjay Singh, alleged that the INC and the complainant were in collusion with the BJP to defeat the AAP. Therefore, the defamatory act of the accused persons is part of the same scheme of things, with the nefarious objective of defaming the complainant.

It was further stated that the live proceedings of the press conference were even shared by the CM Atishi through her X handle at 13.08 pm dated 26.12.2024, with the following caption: BJP is helping Congress in the Delhi election. Moreover, the said X post has over 30,000 (thirty thousand) views on Twitter and has been shared widely. Further, the news of defamatory statements has been widely carried by national newspapers.

It was alleged that the facts and circumstances clearly reveal that the accused, by words, both written and spoken, has made and caused to be published imputations against the complainant intending to harm his reputation and has thereby committed the offence of defamation punishable under Section 356 of BNS, 2023.(ANI)

