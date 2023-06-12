New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court o Monday extended the judicial custody of six accused arrested in the Tillu Tajpuria murder case.

All the accused persons were produced before the court through video conferencing (VC) pursuant to a previous court order.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Isha Singh extended the judicial custody of all six accused persons namely Yogesh alias Tunda, Deepak Dabas alias Teeter, Riyaz Khan, Rajesh Karmabir, Vinod alias Chavanni and Ata Ur Rahman.

Delhi police moved an application seeking an extension of judicial custody and produced accused persons through VC from Tihar Jail.

Advocates RHA Sikander and Aman Singh appeared for accused Riyaz Khan.

On the earlier date, Advocate RHA Sikander had moved an application seeking a direction to ensure the safety and security of accused Riyaz.

The court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Snigdha Sarvaria had passed an order and said, "Considering that accused apprehends threat from rival gang members, thus Superintendent Jail concerned where all 6 accused persons are lodged are directed to ensure proper safety and security of accused persons in Jail."

Furthermore, all accused persons be produced through VC in the present case till further orders, the court had directed.

The court had directed to send the Copy of the order to Superintendent Jail concerned and DG Prison for compliance.

An FIR was registered by the local police in the incident. Later on, the investigation was transferred to the special cell.

On May 2, gangster Tillu Tajpuriya alias Sunil Balyan, an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case was killed by rival gang members in Tihar jail.

It is said that the murder was committed to taking revenge on Jitender alias Gogi who was shot dead in Rohini Court in September 2021 by the members of the Tillu Tajpuria gang. (ANI)

