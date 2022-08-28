New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday issued notice to the Delhi Police on the bail application of an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case. This case is connected with the violence in the Jahangirpuri area during a procession on April 16, 2022.

Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg issued notice to Delhi Police and directed them to file a reply on the bail plea of accused Neeraj Sarkar. The Court has listed the matter for argument on September 1, 2022.

Accused Neeraj Sarkar has moved a bail application through advocate Mukesh Kadyan after filing of the charge sheet by Delhi Police.

The counsel for the accused submitted that the investigation has been completed and a charge sheet has been filed in the matter. Accused is not required for any further custodial interrogation.

Delhi Police has invoked rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing a public servant from discharging official duty, assault on a public servant, and causing voluntary hurt. Sections related to Arms Act also have been invoked against him.

The counsel for the accused submitted in the plea that all the sections are bailable in nature except 353/323 IPC. It is also submitted that sections of the Arms Act are not made out against the accused, as per the charge sheet, there is no allegation and nothing has been recovered from the possession of the accused.

This accused is one of the six other accused persons of the Hindu community, who have been charge-sheeted in the matter for the alleged involvement in riots on the date of the incident. The Father and brother of the accused are also accused in the matter. Their presence was established through CCTV footage. Police had recovered two pistols, one live cartridge and three swords from their possession and their juvenile associate.

Delhi Police Crime Branch had on July 14, 2022, filed a charge sheet against 37 arrested and 8 absconded accused persons. The Court had taken cognizance of the charge sheet on July 28, 2022. (ANI)

