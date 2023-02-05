Karimnagar (T'gana), Feb 5 (PTI) Establishing courts with proper infrastructure is one of the essential parts of ensuring that there is access to justice for everyone, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said here on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating a junior civil judge's court complex at Nandi Myadaram village in Peddapalli district, Justice Bhuyan said justice must be accessible to each and every one of the citizens.

"Justice must be accessible to all the vulnerable groups who live on the margins of society. The justice delivery system should not bypass such people. Rule of law is extremely essential or rather it is imperative for our society. Without inclusive justice, there cannot be rule of law," Chief Justice Bhuyan said.

Improving infrastructure and setting up new courts is one of the modes of tackling pendency of cases, he pointed out. "It is a challenge for the members of the bar and the district judiciary to rise to the occasion and ensure pending cases are decided and disposed of at the earliest".

He added that public trust is vital for the survival of the judicial system and thereby the rule of law. "We must not do anything which remotely affects the trust of the public in the justice delivery system," the judge added.

High Court judges Justice Ponugoti Naveen Rao and Justice N V Shravan Kumar also spoke.

As many as 14 judges of Telangana High Court, District Collector Sangeeta Satyanarayana, judicial officers and others were present at the meeting.

