Srinagar, Apr 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 10 fresh Covid cases on Thursday that took the infection tally to 4,53,966, officials said.

Of the new cases, five each was reported from Jammu and Kashmir division, they said.

Jammu district logged four new cases, followed by three in Srinagar, two in Baramulla and one in Kathua, officials said.

There are 55 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,160, they said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

