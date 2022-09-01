Srinagar, Sep 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 147 fresh Covid cases on Thursday that took the infection tally to 4,77,931, officials said.

No Covid-related fatality was reported, they said, adding that the death toll stands at 4,782.

Of the new cases, 26 were reported from Jammu division and 121 from the Kashmir valley, officials said.

There are 1,051 active cases, while the overall recoveries has reached 4,72,098, they added.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), officials said.

