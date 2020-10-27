Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Thirteen more coronavirus-related fatalities in Punjab pushed the death toll to 4,138, while 353 new cases took the infection tally to 1,31,737 on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin.

Three deaths were reported from Jalandhar, two each from Ludhiana, Rupnagar and one each from Amritsar, Fazilka, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Mohali, the bulletin said.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases include Ludhiana (50), Hoshiarpur (42) and Patiala (34).

There are 4,089 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 463 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,23,510.

Nineteen critical patients are on ventilator support, while 105 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 25,15,967 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

