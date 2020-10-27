New Delhi, October 27: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidhyalaya, Paschim Vihar today to personally congratulate its teachers and Principal.

5 students from this school have got admission in IITs this year after securing high rank in JEE (Advance). Besides, 22 students of this school have cleared NEET exam as well.

Shri Sisodia, while interacting with the teachers, said that "if 5 students can go to IITs and 22 clear NEET from a single Delhi govt. school, then other schools can achieve this feat too". After 99% Results, Delhi Govt School Students Set Another Performance Benchmark in JEE and NEET Exams, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

He added, “The best practices from this school should be adopted by other schools so that we can repeat and multiply this success".

Shri Sisodia pointed that, "It is the dream of Hon'ble Chief Minister that every child of Delhi should get such exciting, and valuable opportunities to enhance their talent, and make the country proud. By learning from your best practices and approaches, we want to create more opportunities for children in all schools for a brighter future.”

Shri Sisodia said that five years ago the Delhi Govt. dreamt of providing excellent education in the government schools of Delhi. Now with the 98% result in the board XII results, and the scale of success in JEE and NEET shows that our dream is coming true. It also shows that the quality of government schools in Delhi has become very high. We have to learn from these successes to make Delhi's education revolution so effective that it will not only inspire our country but the whole world.”

At the meeting, the principal, and the teachers of the school shared their best teaching practices, and learning methods in detail with the Dy CM. Principal Preeti Saxena said, “We make our students aware of all career options they can pursue between sixth to eighth grade so that they can choose their pathway earlier on in their school life.”

As for the teaching, Saxena explained that the school has adopted the Five-C’s model - Connect, Counselling, Constant Motivation, Curiosity and Creative Thinking - which enhances the educational experience. She said, “Teachers often tell us how they try their best to teach the children in interesting and practical ways. For example, a mechanical lab is used to explain the various abstract concepts in Physics.” Arvind Kejriwal Launches ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ Initiative as Part of Delhi Govt’s ‘Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh’ Campaign to Tackle Air Pollution.

At the interaction with the Dy CM, the school teachers said that it was their conscious effort to change the perception among the children that to succeed in JEE, NEET, one needs to enrol in expensive coaching. They said that the students trusted them. The teachers also expressed their gratitude to the Arvind Kejriwal-led govt. for the training they’ve received, including being able to visit Cambridge and Singapore for the same. They also said that technological devices like tablets that were provided to them by the Delhi govt. upscaled their teaching.

The teachers said that they were immensely enthused after seeing the success of their students in the JEE-NEET exams, and it was a matter of great pride for them that the DyCM came to personally congratulate them.