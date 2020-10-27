New Delhi, October 27: CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal will launch the Green Delhi app on October 29, 12 noon. Delhi Environment Minister Shri Gopal Rai held a review meeting today with officials of various department Nodal officers regarding the grievance redressal mechanism of the Green Delhi App.

Several nodal officers of departments such as the Environment Department, Revenue Department, MCD, NDMC, DDA, PWD, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, NHAI, etc. attended the review meeting on the grievance redressal process incorporated in the Green Delhi app.

Failure to address the issue on time will result in action against the concerned Nodal officers. The Nodal officers are also provided training to address issues. Through the Green Delhi app, people will be able to notify the government of burning waste, industrial pollution, dust, etc, through registering complaints.

After the review meeting, Environment Minister Shri Gopal Rai said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the Green Delhi app on October 29 at 12 noon. There will be a time limit for redressal of complaints received through the Green Delhi App, under which the concerned departments will have to work towards resolving the complaints.

All concerned departments will be connected to the app and a complaint lodged through the all will be received and addressed by the concerned department. Nodal officers of the concerned departments and other officers subordinate to them will remain connected to the app. The Green Delhi App will be a photo and a video based app.