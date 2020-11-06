Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported 2,267 fresh novel coronavirus cases that included the biggest single-day spike of 704 infections in Gurgaon district, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

With these fresh cases, the state's total caseload increased to 1,78,413.

Haryana also reported 21 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the toll in the state to 1,880, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, four were reported from Panipat, three from Rewari, two each from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Yamunanagar and Jhajjar and one each from Sonipat, Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Kaithal districts.

Besides Gurgaon, which had reported 611 cases on Wednesday, other districts which reported a big spike in cases included Faridabad (452), Hisar (208), Rewari (103) and Rohtak (101), according to the bulletin.

Of the total COVID-19 cases in Haryana so far, Gurgaon district has the maximum number of 33,269 followed by Faridabad which has so far reported 27,295 infections.

The bulletin said of the total COVID-19-related deaths in the state, Faridabad has the maximum 259 while Gurgaon has 224.

Active cases in the state currently are 15,357 while the recovery rate is 90.34 percent.

