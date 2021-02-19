Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload of Gujarat rose by 266 in the last 24 hours to reach 2,66,563, while the toll increased by one and the number of people discharged by 277, an official said on Friday.

The toll in the state now stands at 4,404 and the recovery count is 2,60,475, or 97.72 per cent of the caseload, leaving it with 1,684 active cases, including 30 on ventilator support, he informed.

"Vadodara accounted for 51 of the new cases, followed by 47 in Ahmedabad, which was also saw the lone death, 46 in Surat and 29 in Rajkot," he added.

An official release said 8.09 lakh people have been covered so far in the COVID-19 vaccination drive underway.

In the neighbouring UT of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, no new case was detected in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,66,563, new cases 266, deaths 4,404, discharged 2,60,475, active cases 1,684, people tested so far - figures not released.

