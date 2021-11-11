Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 286 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,91,142 and toll to 38,138, the health department said on Thursday.

Also Read | Life Insurance Plans That Provide Highly Competitive Premium Rates For Their Customers.

The day also saw 289 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,44,958.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2021: Partial Eclipse of The Moon to Occur on November 19; Know When And Where to Watch Astronomical Event in India.

Out of 286 cases reported on Thursday, 169 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 171 discharges and 3 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 8,017.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.25 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.44 per cent.

Out of 7 deaths reported on Thursday, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban; and one each from Kodagu, Koppala, Mysuru and Tumakuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 169, Hassan 23,Dakshina Kannada 17, Uttara Kannada 16, Tumakuru 12, Mysuru 11, followed by others.

Cumulatively a total of 5.18 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,11,190 were tested on Thursday alone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)