New Delhi, Nov 11: A partial eclipse of the moon will occur on November 19 and a small span of the partial phase of the eclipse towards the end would be visible from parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

"The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 12.48 p.m. and will end at 4.17 p.m.," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse of The Century to Occur on November 18-19; Know Details Regarding Celestial Event

Apart from these two states in India, the eclipse will be visible from western Africa, western Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

According to IMD sources, the next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on November 8, 2022. It will be a total lunar eclipse.

Lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth, a release from the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

