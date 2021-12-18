Bengaluru, Dec 18 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday reported 335 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,02,127 and death toll to 38,287, the health department said.

The day also saw 286 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,56,691.

Of the new cases, 225 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 180 discharges and 1 death.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 7,120.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.28 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.49 per cent.

Of 5 deaths reported on Saturday one each are from Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Mysuru.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Kodagu accounted for the second highest of 25 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 19 and Mysuru 14.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,59,963 positive cases, Mysuru 1,80,133 and Tumakuru 1,21,236.

According to the department bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,37,945, followed by Mysuru 1,77,542 and Tumakuru 11,9,974.

Cumulatively a total of 5,52,11,518 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 1,18,032 were tested on Saturday alone.

