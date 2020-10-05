Panaji, Oct 5 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 391 and death toll by four on Monday, while 423 people were discharged during the day, an official said.

The state now has 35,719 cases, including 460 deaths, and 30,456 people have recovered, leaving the state with 4,803 active ones, he said.

A total of 1,246 samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 35,719, new cases 391, deaths 460, discharged 30,456, active cases 4,803, samples tested till date 2,62,241.

