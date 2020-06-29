Amravati (Maha), Jun 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra touched 549 on Monday after six people tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

Nine people were discharged during the day taking the number of such cases to 396, he added.

Also Read | TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

"With 23 deaths so far, and 396 people discharged, the number of active cases is 130," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)