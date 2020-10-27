Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) The death of one more COVID-19 positive person pushed the toll to 223 in Chandigarh while 67 new cases took the infection tally to 14,152 on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old coronavirus positive man, who had a head injury, died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 49 patients were discharged after they recovered, taking the number of cured people to 13,279, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,02,933 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 88,155 tested negative while reports of 129 samples were awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD

